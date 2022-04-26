Low-interest loans available for Bryan Co. residents, business owners affected by tornado

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been three weeks since the deadly tornado ripped through northern Bryan County.

Cleanup is far from over, as residents continue to re-build.

Bryan County Public Works says they are getting close to being 100 percent done picking up debris in the area. That means it is time to start thinking about re-building.

Starting Tuesday, some additional assistance is now available to homeowners and businesses to start the re-building process.

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced new loans for those affected by those storms. Homeowners and renters could qualify for up to $40,000 for personal property losses.

Running the next few weeks, there will be a temporary outreach center at the Pembroke Police Department to help residents and business owners to apply for long term low interest rate loans.

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering loans as low as 2.94 percent for businesses, 1.875 percent for nonprofit organizations, and 1.438 percent for homeowners and renters for 30 years.

Bryan County residents and businesses are the primary focus for the loans but people in other affected areas are also able to apply.

The small business administration says the best way to get help is to come to see them in person and get one on one help.

“The main thing is information about your debts, your income and your insurance if you have got any insurance and be ready to talk about what happened to you and the type of damage that you had,” said Jack Camp, Public Affairs Specialist, Small Business Administration.

Starting Tuesday, the center will be open on Mondays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As a reminder this will only be here for a short time - it will close on May 12 at 4 p.m. So if you need help, be sure to stop by and get your questions answered at the Pembroke Police Station.

It’s a big step for financial help for many families in the area -- including for Harry Bostic -- whose house is a total loss after the tornado.

“It was sort of hard to get back on my feet but a loan and stuff will help me out 100 percent, get myself back on my feet to try to get some things, maybe try to get a car or something and get my family back together , buy food and all that kind of stuff,” Bostic said.

The deadline to apply for property damage is June 21, 2022, while those businesses seeking economic injury assistance have until January 23, 2023, to apply.

