Mill Creek Park in Statesboro vandalized

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The damage this weekend at Mill Creek Park marks the latest instance of vandalism in the county’s Recreation Department parks.

An orange barrel sits where a giant baseball used to be.

Park crews found that up a playground ramp leaving scrapes and gashes behind and nearby was a tire mark in the turf.

“This thing is a concrete and plaster structure that we think must have been too heavy to get it in a truck and take home with them,” Broni Gainous, Bulloch County Parks and Rec said.

The damage bothers parents and others who use the park.

“Why’re you doing this? C’mon man this is a place where kids play. Don’t be messing things up, especially for the little ones,” Sarah Price, Park visitor said.

In recent months, they’ve had everything from graffiti to damaged bathrooms and more at parks and walking trails.

Gainous says that costs the county time and money they could spend on something new.

“It’s not fair to the kids wanting to play on the playground. And it’s not fair to the taxpayers. It’s not fair to our workers who’re having to fix this stuff over and over and over again,” Gainous said.

She says if you “see something, say something”.

Lastly, she says you can call their office during the day, or you can email them or message them on social medical.

She says they check those almost 24 hours a day.

