Mostly sunny day with chance of rain this evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A few areas of fog will be possible again on Tuesday morning with temperatures near 60 degrees at daybreak.

It's a mild start to our Tuesday. It'll be dry for our morning commute, but scattered showers return this afternoon/evening. pic.twitter.com/0tWFb2m48i — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) April 26, 2022

The majority of our day will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s with a southerly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. The first portion of our day will be dry, but clouds along with showers will develop by midafternoon.

Tuesday Tybee Tides: 7.5′ 5:30AM I 0.6′ 11:54AM I 7.7′ 5:52PM

Isolated showers are possible this afternoon, but rain chances peak around dinnertime! pic.twitter.com/fvrIKdRJfd — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) April 26, 2022

The chance for showers continues through the evening, with an isolated storm or two possible as well. The cold front moves in after sunset, pushing out clouds and the rain overnight into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday morning will be mild with lows near 60 and afternoon highs near 80 degrees. Thursday will be cooler with morning temperatures in the low 50s. Some inland communities could even briefly drop into the upper 40s! Dry weather continues throughout the work week with temperatures gradually warming back up through the weekend.

This coming weekend looks nice, with morning lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s along with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is only a slight chance of rain on Sunday, so another great weekend for outdoor plans is on the way! A low-end rain chance continues into Monday.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

