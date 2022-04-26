Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Mostly sunny day with chance of rain this evening

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:07 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A few areas of fog will be possible again on Tuesday morning with temperatures near 60 degrees at daybreak.

The majority of our day will be sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s with a southerly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. The first portion of our day will be dry, but clouds along with showers will develop by midafternoon.

Tuesday Tybee Tides: 7.5′ 5:30AM I 0.6′ 11:54AM I 7.7′ 5:52PM

The chance for showers continues through the evening, with an isolated storm or two possible as well. The cold front moves in after sunset, pushing out clouds and the rain overnight into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday morning will be mild with lows near 60 and afternoon highs near 80 degrees. Thursday will be cooler with morning temperatures in the low 50s. Some inland communities could even briefly drop into the upper 40s! Dry weather continues throughout the work week with temperatures gradually warming back up through the weekend.

This coming weekend looks nice, with morning lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s along with highs in the mid to upper 80s. There is only a slight chance of rain on Sunday, so another great weekend for outdoor plans is on the way! A low-end rain chance continues into Monday.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead and two injured in two unrelated Sunday morning shootings
Chatham County police asking for public's help in two separate shoplifting incidents
Chatham Co. police asking for public’s help locating shoplifters
Larry Anaico Johnson
Chatham Co. Police searching for man wanted in connection to kidnapping, other crimes
Changes coming to Savannah State Farmers Market
Changes coming to Savannah State Farmers Market
Chasstity Rush
‘I was basically left with the clothes on my back,’ Port Wentworth family of eight lost everything in house fire

Latest News

Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 4-27-2022
First Alert Weather
Cold front keeping temperatures in the 70s
Morning showers give way to afternoon sunshine
Andrew's Wednesday morning forecast 4.27
Heavy rain storms lingering for some
Dave's 6pm Forecast