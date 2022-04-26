Sky Cams
Parker’s ‘Fueling the Community’ program donates $74,000 to SCCPSS

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:50 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Chatham County Public School System are receiving a big donation Tuesday from Parker’s.

Seventy-four thousand dollars will go to the school district.

It’s all part of Parker’s Fueling the Community giving program.

Parkers donates a portion for every gallon of gas sold on the first Wednesday of each month to different local schools.

This is their 11th year of giving back to the community.

Greg Parker the CEO and Founder of Parker’s says this is their biggest check ever.

“We think that education is the tide that floats all ships. It reduces poverty, it increases economic opportunity, it lowers crime, it’s great for the community so we’re glad to give back,” Greg Parker said.

Parker says the Parkers foundation has over twenty-two million dollars and they are hoping to grow to one hundred million dollars over the next five years so they can give back even more to the community.

