Plant Pinwheels for Child Abuse Awareness month

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 5:47 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - April is Child Abuse Awareness Month.

Pinwheels are used to raise awareness all month.

The Central EMS teamed up with Memorial Health to put together a display at the hospital.

Organizers say while the pinwheels are physically small, the reminder they bear is anything but.

“I think for a company like Central EMS to bring some notice and some real opinion to the fact that this is something that we can’t overlook, that we can’t ignore is very important for us here at the hospital,” Dr. Michael Bossak said.

“We really started it because of the sheer number of pediatric transports that we perform on an annual basis statewide, and it was something that we felt like our crews have a real responsibility to provide good role models and be helpers, as Mr. Rogers would say, to the pediatric community,” Pam Melton said.

The pinwheel garden is at the Children’s hospital in between that building and Memorial’s Vascular Institute.

