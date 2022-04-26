Sky Cams
Savannah City Council to consider exploring night management plan

By Sean Evans
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah City Council is thinking about a contract to help them develop what’s called a night management program. If approved, the program will address nighttime-related issues like public safety, transportation, tourism, noise and alcohol control city-wide.

At his weekly news conference at Savannah City Hall, Mayor Van Johnson said, “We need a non-biased, disinterested approach for someone looking at our city through a very clean and clear lens and say this is what we’ve observed.”

The cost of the contract, $80,000, would be covered by general fund money. According to the staff report on this week’s agenda, the Responsibility Hospitality Institute is the leader when it comes to nighttime economy management.

Mayor Johnson said, “I believe that moving forward with this study that’s city-wide, helps us to really figure out the best way to create literally a nighttime government, in which we are acknowledging the fact that we are a 24-hour city, we’re not just 8-5.”

The head of Visit Savannah agrees with a city-wide strategy for the study if the council decides to move ahead with it.

“I’m glad to hear him say that. Because as the numbers of visitors grow, we want to stretch out the visitor experience. It’s not just River Street and City Market. There’s so many other developing areas of our community that want to attract visitors. It’s restaurants, and clubs and retail and so forth,” said Joe Marinelli, Visit Savannah. Marinelli said he believes a study like this is needed, and would be a positive step toward better understanding how to manage the city’s nighttime economy years into the future.

The Mayor says he’s excited about what this kind of a study could yield. Again, Council will decide on the contract this Thursday, and if approved will start soon after and last a year.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

