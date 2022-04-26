Savannah Mayor Van Johnson discusses recent gun violence

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After another violent weekend in Savannah’s downtown, the city’s mayor spoke about what the city is doing to stop crime.

Mayor Van Johnson addressed this past weekend’s shootings during Tuesday’s news conference at City Hall. One of those shootings was deadly.

Mayor Johnson said there are too many other good things happening in Savannah, and that he’s focusing on those while continuing the work to rid the community of those who quote “don’t belong here.

The mayor says addressing the root causes of gun violence in the city will take time and teamwork.

Mayor Johnson said the upcoming violence interrupter program through the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement will be a key component in the work to stop gun violence.

Mayor Johnson had this to say about the most recent shooting incidents, which he believes are personal and not random.

“It’s senseless, so I try not to make sense out of senselessness. Once you’ve introduced a gun into a dispute, you enter into a place that you can’t retreat from. Both for a victim, and both for a suspect...and their families, and those who care about them, and for a community as a whole,” Mayor Johnson said.

Later this week, city council will consider a contract to bring in a third party to help Savannah develop a night management program which would address nighttime-related issues like public safety.

