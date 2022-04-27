Sky Cams
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Fight breaks out between parents, referees at youth basketball tournament

A youth basketball tournament in Colorado turned to chaos as parents and the referees got into a physical fight. (KUSA, JEFF DAVIS, CNN)
By Jaleesa Irizarry
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:25 AM EDT
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KUSA) - A youth basketball tournament in Colorado turned to chaos as parents and the referees got into a physical fight.

It happened in early April in Northglenn, Colorado, and now a few of the people involved are talking about what happened.

Jeff Davis and his 15-year-old son Jai Davis were officiating a basketball tournament when some in the crowd didn’t agree with their calls.

Jai Davis gave him a technical foul which meant he had to leave the game.

“Instead of leaving the game he comes up to me, walks up to me, and gets in my face,” he said. “I took two steps back and then it broke out a fight”.

Jai Davis believes he was protecting himself when he swung at the parent, identified as Jamil Taylor. Taylor said he was doing the same.

“He started walking towards me as like you’re about to do something to me or we’re about to have some words,” Taylor said. “So, I got down and I approached that, and we were saying some words and he swung on me.”

Jeff Davis got involved in the fight to protect his son and landed a punch that left Taylor with four stitches on his lip.

Jai Davis walked away with a few cuts on his face.

And Jeff Davis still sits with an array of emotions.

“Hurt. There’s more than one but I’m hurt. I’m really upset about the situation” he said.

Taylor admitted that he should have acted differently.

“I should have went about it a better way instead of yelling and voicing my opinion because I did come off a little aggressive but still it doesn’t give any right to come and swing on me,” he said.

Both Davises, Taylor and another parent were all cited for disorderly conduct for the brawl.

Dozens of kids watched the altercation and for family psychologist Dr. Sheryl Ziegler, that may be the biggest blow.

“What it’s showing kids is that when there’s conflict, one of the ways to resolve it is either verbal abuse or actually physically becoming violent and this is exactly what we’re trying to teach kids not to do,” Ziegler said. “I think there’s huge repercussions all the way around and somehow the system has to change that gives parents the clear message that it will not be tolerated.”

One of the parents involved hopes the league reconsiders having young referees officiate basketball games.

The organization that hosted the tournament has refused to comment.

Copyright 2022 KUSA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

