Cold front keeping temperatures in the 70s

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Roads dry out overnight into early Wednesday after a cold front brought in showers and thunderstorms last night. Wednesday morning will be mild with lows near 60 along with a northeasterly breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. An isolated shower or two will be possible through sunrise.

Wednesday Tybee Tides: 7.8′ 6:25AM I 1.0′ 12:44PM I 8.5′ 6:44PM

We'll only reach the 70s this afternoon thanks to last night's "cold" front! pic.twitter.com/R47HSi0PLQ — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) April 27, 2022

Cooler air filters in behind the front, only allowing temperatures to make it to the lower 70s at noon and upper 70s during the afternoon. A northerly breeze around 10 miler per hour will be around throughout the afternoon with skies gradually clearing.

Inland temperatures will be about 10 degrees cooler this afternoon compared to Tuesday! pic.twitter.com/nYKbIryVSz — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) April 27, 2022

Thursday will be cooler with morning temperatures in the low 50s. Some inland communities could even briefly drop into the upper 40s! Dry weather continues throughout the work week with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

This coming weekend looks nice, with morning lows in the lower 60s along with highs in the lower 80s on Saturday and mid to upper 80s on Sunday. There is only a slight chance of rain during the afternoon due to the sea breeze along with a front that could stall across the areas. Overall, it will be another great weekend for outdoor plans.

If you are wanting to hit the beaches, afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with a southerly breeze around 10 miles per hour, along with slight afternoon rain chances. A low-end rain chance continues into Monday.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

