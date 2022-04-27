Sky Cams
A dozen companies came out to a job fair in Hardeeville amid labor shortages

By Tyler Manion
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC) - The labor shortage has been affecting businesses all over the country, including the Jasper County area.

“We thought that this would be a wonderful opportunity to motivate Hardeeville and Jasper County once again, to let them know that there are resources available for them,” Dr. Ponchitta Young, Assistant Director, Agape Family Life Center said.

Almost a dozen local companies set up at the Agape Family Life Center Wednesday, looking to hire new employees.

“They have jobs readily available to fill those positions today. One vendor has 70 jobs to fill right here in Jasper County,” Young said.

She’s talking about Express employment professionals.

“We’re on the hiring rampage right now, and can’t get enough people fast enough,” Devlin Levin, Owner, Express Employment Professionals said.

The company’s owner says wages start between $16 and $22 an hour.

There are tons of openings with other companies like at the school district, where they’re not just looking for teachers.

“Everybody from bus drivers, cafeteria workers, custodial crew, maintenance crew, teacher aides, secretaries,” Jamie Brown, Coordinator of Staff Effectiveness and Recruitment said.

Organizers say if you missed this job fair there’s no need to worry because they’ll be sure to have more of these moving forward.

They say they just don’t have the dates for those confirmed quite yet.

