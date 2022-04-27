Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Georgia Southern in Statesboro held its annual ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ event

By Dal Cannady
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern’s Statesboro campus held its part of the annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event.

Men received an appreciation from the women around them.

It’s part of the annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event.

Some weather concerns moved the walk from the sidewalks of campus inside the student union, but the message was the same, that everyone can take an active role in dealing with sexual violence.

From students to faculty to coaches, guys lined up and made a donation for the time to walk around in those high heel shoes.

In addition, everyone took part in an anonymous survey about sexual violence.

Counselors say one in four female students and one in 16 male students are victims during their college years.

While the awkward stumbling might be funny, they hope it helps break the ice of a serious subject.

This marks the 11th year Georgia Southern has done this.

They hope the visibility also helps victims come forward and talk to counselors to get the support they need.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead and two injured in two unrelated Sunday morning shootings
‘Happy beyond belief’, Neighbors react to Historic Savannah closing on Virginia Jackson Kiah...
‘Happy beyond belief’, Neighbors react to Historic Savannah closing on Virginia Jackson Kiah House
Police identify victim killed on Bay Street Sunday as European visitor
Police identify victim killed on Bay Street Sunday as European visitor
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating shooting in 700 block of W. 44th St.
Chatham County police asking for public's help in two separate shoplifting incidents
Chatham Co. police asking for public’s help locating shoplifters

Latest News

Savannah Jewish Educational Alliance honoring lives lost on Holocaust Remembrance Day
Memorial Health doctors say there aren’t enough organ donors
Memorial Health doctors say there aren’t enough organ donors
A big project has been finalized at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro
Georgia Southern will soon have a new convocation center
A big project has been finalized at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro
Beaufort County discusses impact fees
Beaufort County discusses impact fees