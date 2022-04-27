Georgia Southern in Statesboro held its annual ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ event

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern’s Statesboro campus held its part of the annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event.

Men received an appreciation from the women around them.

It’s part of the annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event.

Some weather concerns moved the walk from the sidewalks of campus inside the student union, but the message was the same, that everyone can take an active role in dealing with sexual violence.

From students to faculty to coaches, guys lined up and made a donation for the time to walk around in those high heel shoes.

In addition, everyone took part in an anonymous survey about sexual violence.

Counselors say one in four female students and one in 16 male students are victims during their college years.

While the awkward stumbling might be funny, they hope it helps break the ice of a serious subject.

This marks the 11th year Georgia Southern has done this.

They hope the visibility also helps victims come forward and talk to counselors to get the support they need.

