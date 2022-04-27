Gov. Kemp signs law that allows AG, local prosecutors to work together on gang cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re speaking with the Chatham County District Attorney’s Office about what prosecuting gang cases will look like in the future.

This comes after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed HB 1134 into law earlier this week.

The law gives Georgia’s Attorney General the authority to prosecute gang crimes statewide. A new unit will be built and the Governor’s budget will fund it.

WTOC spoke with the Assistant District Attorney about how the new law will act as a force multiplier in Chatham County and across the state.

Whenever there’s gang-related crime, it’s up to the individual judicial circuits to prosecute. This new law allows the Attorney General’s Office and their team to join the fight in the courtroom.

This week, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1134 into law, saying it’ll enable Attorney General Chris Carr and a team of prosecutors in a new Gang Prosecution Unit to join local prosecutors when working to remove criminals from the streets.

“Gangs don’t care about the county borders, they do whatever they want. So if you think about a criminal street gang here in the Coastal Empire, you might have a gang that’s working in Bryan County, Effingham County and Chatham County…and they’re all neighbors of each other…those are three different judicial circuits,” said Brad Thompson, lead ADA with the Eastern Judicial Circuit.

With this new law, Thompson says the AG’s Office could now handle prosecution that would cover all three counties.

“He indicated that they were looking to be more collaborative where if they would come in and prosecute a gang case alongside a prosecutor in the office. Because gang cases are made, and lost if they are, based on knowledge. What do we know about the gang, how does the gang work, things like that.”

Thompson says his office recently wrapped up prosecuting members of two local gangs involved in a series of deadly conflicts back in 2017, beginning with the July 4th shootings and fatal crash in downtown Savannah.

“I think this statute is going to allow the AG to come in with their vast resources and assist us in those prosecutions.”

And these prosecutions are only successful for the DA’s office if they can prove the accused committed a crime for the benefit, or furtherance, of the gang.

