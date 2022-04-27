‘Happy beyond belief’, Neighbors react to Historic Savannah closing on Virginia Jackson Kiah House

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After 20 years of vacancy, the Historic Savannah Foundation is saving the Virginia Jackson Kiah House.

The 63-year-old home off W. 36th St. was an art museum during segregation. After being tied up in court for years, the home now has new owners.

“I figured,” said Ronald Bolden, who lives in the neighborhood. “It’s been there that long and it hadn’t gone yet.”

There are still a few people in the Cuyler-Brownsville Neighborhood who’ve lived here long enough to remember the Kiah House. Some remember what every room of the house looked like. They said this is important history and Virginia Kiah’s story needs to live on.

If you’re driving through, you might pass by and think it’s just a house.

“I didn’t know the connection of the house next door,” said Veronica Josey Hines, who grew up in the neighborhood.

It was a home, but that’s not all. It was one of the first museums integrated and started by African Americans.

“Over 67 years plus of history and you can’t live next to someone that long and not know them,” Hines said.

Virginia Kiah, right next door and known to some of the Hines family as “Aunt Kiah”, was an artist and couldn’t enter art museums during segregation so she started her own.

She later became the namesake of SCAD’s museum of Art and a historical figure and civil rights activist Savannahians couldn’t forget.

“Because of the woman that she was even though I didn’t know her...A lot of people that we don’t know, but we know that their history, their story needs to be told,” Hines said.

After Kiah’s death in 2001, the house deteriorated and was at risk of being demolished until Historic Savannah officially closed on the property after a two-year fight in probate court.

“It’s a way to preserve Kiah’s legacy,” said Ryan Arvay, Director of Preservation and Historic Properties for the Historic Savannah Foundation.

Cementing its mark for Savannah and Cuyler-Brownsville...some of whom have been hoping it would be preserved.

“I was just happy, happy beyond belief,” Hines said.

“I been saying someone needs to get that building and bring it back alive,” said Bolden.

Historic Savannah doesn’t have a plan just yet but this neighborhood said Kiah’s history, Black history is rightfully being saved.

“These are things that we need, we need all those things, good and bad times to remind us that there are strong people out here,” Hines said.

Historic Savannah said they hope to restore the building to its 1950s appearance and honor Kiah’s memory.

They said they will get community feedback before finalizing a decision.

The African Diaspora Museology Institute and the Friends of the Kiah Museum will also install a historic marker at the home on May 9th.

There will be a memorial service proceeding it at Asbury United Methodist Church for anyone who wants to pay their respects to the Kiah family.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.