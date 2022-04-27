Judges in southeast Georgia could receive a raise

LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The House Bill 1529 is currently awaiting the governor’s signature and it would raise pay for superior court judges, in places like Long County.

Six counties, including Long, are a part of House Bill 1529, which provides supplements to superior court judges in the Atlantic Judicial Circuit. These new payments include the following increases per month:

· Bryan County, $900/month

· Evans County, $300/month

· Liberty County, $1,500/month

· Long County, $350/month

· McIntosh County, $400/month

· Tatnall County, $600/month

County commissions get to weigh in on the payments since they are responsible for providing the money to make it happen.

The Long County Commission Chairman says these increases are important for recruitment and retention of judges.

“Our Superior Court judges, just like everyone else, they’re working harder now, population has increased. You want quality people in those positions, you need to stipend that with a competitive salary,” Robert Parker, Long County Commission Chairman said.

Those pay changes require the governor’s signature before they can take effect.

