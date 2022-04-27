Sky Cams
A new law could make tougher penalties for convicted felons that have guns

By Sean Evans
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:12 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp signed several new measures into law that he says will benefit law enforcement agencies in the Peach State.

One of those new laws, stemming from Senate Bill 479, could make tougher penalties for convicted felons who possess guns.

This new law goes back to a case a few years ago, according to an assistant district attorney.

In that case, a convicted felon was found guilty of illegally having several guns.

He was sentenced to consecutive years in prison for each gun, but he appealed it and the state Supreme Court overturned the sentence.

The law back then said you only got one count for having illegal guns and it did not matter how many of them you had.

The new law says you would face one count for each gun.

“If you’re a felon, and you shouldn’t have a gun, you don’t get to have one and then have an armory. You’re going to get charged, get convicted and essentially sentenced could be consecutive time for every single gun you have. So if we pull over a guy, and he’s a felon, he’s got ten guns in the car, he’s facing 100 years versus 10,” said Brad Thompson, an ADA with the Eastern Judicial Circuit in Chatham County.

