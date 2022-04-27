Sky Cams
Oklahoma woman, 61, killed by pack of dogs, sheriff says

Authorities say they don’t know where the pack of dogs that attacked the woman is now and could be roaming the area. (KOCO via CNN)
By KOCO Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:55 AM EDT
NEWALLA, Okla. (KOCO) - Authorities in Oklahoma are looking for a dangerous pack of dogs they say attacked and killed a 61-year-old woman.

Authorities say Anita Mears was killed in a vicious attack by a pack of dogs Sunday in rural Newalla, Oklahoma. The investigation started with deputies thinking they were looking into a stabbing, but the coroner’s office said Mears’ wounds were dog bites.

“Our heart goes out to her family. Life is precious, and it’s sad when we lose one, especially in this fashion,” Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said.

Authorities say 61-year-old Anita Mears was killed in a vicious attack by a pack of dogs. Her own dog was found standing guard over her body. Deputies believe it tried to protect her.(Source: Oklahoma County Sheriff, KOCO via CNN)

Mears’ own dog was found standing guard over her body.

“Ms. Mears’ dog was also injured in the attack. We believe that the dog was trying to protect her,” Johnson said.

Authorities say they don’t know where the dogs that attacked Mears are now. They are warning the public of what they call a dangerous pack of dogs possibly roaming the area.

“You talk about how in any rural part of the community, dogs, they get let loose out there, and then they group up and they just run like pack animals. So, it is very common to see a pack of dogs running around,” Johnson said.

The sheriff’s office is warning people to stay away from any dogs they aren’t already familiar with, as they don’t want another tragedy. They ask anyone who sees a pack to call police.

