Parents raise concerns about the Jasper Co. school district

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Jasper County School District, like many across the country, has faced many challenges over the last few years.

Back in August, transportation problems and the school switching from virtual to in-person learning on short notice were discussed but now parents are saying issues like that have continued and are gathering in numbers to try and make a change.

Over a hundred people congregated in this church, in what organizers tell me is the 5th meeting in the last month and a half.

They’ve got specific grievances with the school district, including continued transportation problems.

“These parents, you all have been wearing your cars out... you have been spending extra money in gasoline,” Bridgette Jones, Organizer said.

She says another issue they have is a lack of communication from leadership, and because of that all of these people have a common goal.

“The major point right now is to actually have the leadership demoted or removed permanently,” Jones said.

Some in the crowd speaking their mind as well, saying they’re tired of the current problems.

“I’m getting tired of people talking about, ‘what’s going on in Jasper?’ and I’ve got friends on the west coast saying ‘what’s going on in Ridgeland man?’” Frank Bostic, Resident said.

The school district held their own meeting Monday night, but less than 20 people attended as opposed to the packed crowd of Tuesday’s community run meeting.

“I don’t feel or we don’t feel that we should actually come to their table, they should actually come to ours.”

The school district did not want to comment any further on any of this but did tell WTOC about Monday’s meeting.

Meanwhile, Jones says not only will they have more meetings but they’ll protest with a march sometime soon as well.

