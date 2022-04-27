Police identify victim killed on Bay Street Sunday as European visitor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah police are identifying the man killed on Bay Street Sunday as 27-year-old Benjamin Tucker.

They say Tucker was visiting from London when he was shot.

Police say they don’t think it was a random shooting.

Tucker’s name was announced during a live broadcast of an international soccer match that aired Wednesday afternoon.

The commentator asked for applause during the game to honor the Liverpool fan.

If anyone has any information police are asking for you to call the SPD Tip Line at 912-525-3124 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

