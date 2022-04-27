Police say cameras helped them locate a suspect

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Investigators spoke for the first time since Chaz Burgest turned himself in on murder charges.

The charges stem from a deadly weekend shooting in Statesboro.

Statesboro police say the network of cameras in the area allowed them to rewind the footage, watch the crime unfold, and point them toward a suspect.

They say the cameras at Pinewood Manor captured a man with a gun running from the building where De’onta Trowel-Mosteller was shot and killed Saturday.

“It’s extremely comprehensive from the time of the actual incident through the path of travel of the suspect out of the complex. We can track that entire sequence of movement,” Capt. Jared Akins, Statesboro Police Dept said.

Akins says the footage shows Chaz Burgest run to another complex.

The cameras there showed him catching a ride. Akins says they identified the car and contacted the driver.

From there Burgest turned himself in Tuesday.

The cameras at Pinewood and other participating sites feed to police headquarters.

While the cameras may not prevent a crime, they can help police find their suspects sooner.

“It’s unusual to have that much information upfront. It’s phenomenal because you don’t have to guess the sequence of events or where the person went,” Capt. Jared Akins said.

Burgest remains in the Bulloch County jail.

Akins hopes more apartments and other businesses will take a look at joining the video system.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.