Residents react to proposed subdivision plan in Ludowici

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WTOC) - Long County has been growing quickly in recent years and more people means a need for more housing.

A new subdivision of more than 300 single family homes is in the works, it would be located off of Lanier Road in Ludowici.

Donald Lust has lived in Long County since the 1970s and says the rapid growth of the area has him concerned.

“The infrastructure is not ready for the amount of traffic and people that they’re proposing to put here,” Lust said.

However, the Long County Commission chairman says this new subdivision of more than 300 homes could help meet the increasing demand for housing.

“There’s hardly anywhere to rent, there’s hardly anywhere to buy. The foreclosure rate is low. There’s not a lot of vacant houses. Most of the homes in these subdivisions are sold before the construction is complete,” Robert Parker, Long County Commission Chairman said.

Chairman Parker says the growth isn’t something that is going to change.

“We’ve experienced a large spurt of growth. I think part of it is the military, but I think a large part of it is, with the pandemic, people have stated working from home a lot more,” Parker said.

Longtime residents like Lust remain worried.

“It’s still going to take away from a country way of life, which is what Long County was prided upon. The fact that it was a country community.”

A country community that’s become more popular in recent years.

Long County Commissioners will vote on May 3 on whether to approve the subdivision.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.