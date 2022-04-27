Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for The Murray C. Perlman and Wayne Spear Preservation Center opening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A ribbon cutting was held Tuesday for the grand opening of The Murray C. Perlman and Wayne Spear Preservation Center.

It’s formerly known as the Kennedy Pharmacy building.

The completion of this project is just phase one for the Historic Savannah Foundation.

They are looking to restore more historic buildings around the city.

The chairman of the building committee says it took years of planning to get this most recent project done.

“We put together a team, a couple of teams. We were able to pull this off after a number of years of planning, number of years of design, fundraising, also prayers and well wishes by many. And this is a tremendous day for not only the organization, but for me personally as well as the committee and the volunteers who spent their time and effort to make this happen,” Gregori Anderson, Chairman of the Building Committee & Board Member of HSF said.

The building committee chairman says the next phase for the foundation is the DavenPort House that is currently under construction.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.