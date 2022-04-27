Savannah Police investigating shooting in 700 block of W. 44th St.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 700 block of West 44th Street.

The shooting happened at 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say an adult male was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This is the fifth shooting in Chatham County in five days.

