Savannah Police investigating shooting in 700 block of W. 44th St.

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:58 AM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting in the 700 block of West 44th Street.

The shooting happened at 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday. Police say an adult male was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Stick with WTOC as we update this developing story.

This is the fifth shooting in Chatham County in five days.

