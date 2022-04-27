Savannah River Fire Festival this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wildfires can appear out of nowhere and can be devastating.

But not all fires set in the forest are bad. And with that in mind, the Mary Kahrs Warnell Forest Education Center in Guyton is hosting a Festival this weekend to heat things up.

WTOC was joined by Susan French and Burner Bob on Morning Break with a look at the 2nd annual Savannah River Fire Festival.

The festival is Saturday from 10 to 2 at the Warnell Forestry Center in Guyton.

This will be a fun day with interactive exhibits- live animal exhibits, a burn demo, guided nature hikes, face painting, food trucks, and Burner Bob - in a natural setting not far from downtown Savannah.

The event is designed to raise awareness of the need for (and benefits of) prescribed fire.

Fire can be an important tool.

A broad base of exhibitors will take part in the event.

