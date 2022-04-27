SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -

What is sports medicine?

Sports medicine specialists have specialized training that allows them to help injured athletes and other active people get moving again quickly and optimally. As a subset of orthopedic surgery, sports medicine doesn’t only mean the doctors address professional athletes who have sports injuries. Sports medicine can be considered a way to treat all orthopedic ailments in a minimally invasive manner.

Sports medicine can also help you prevent injury by offering exercises, bracing, and taping.

What types of issues can a sports medicine specialist address?

The team at Coastal Empire Orthopedics can address a variety of issues that affect the soft tissue and bones, as well as other issues that may affect athletes. These include:

Ankle sprains

Broken bones

Cartilage injuries

Tendinitis

The team may also offer advice on nutrition, injury prevention, and exercise. The practice has multiple diagnostic tools, including X-rays, MRIs, and bone-density scanners to help identify the cause of pain and dysfunction.

When should I seek treatment from a sports medicine specialist?

If you sustain a serious injury during training or play, you may need immediate treatment at urgent care or an emergency room if it’s after hours. Signs of a serious injury include:

Severe pain

Swelling

Inability to put weight on an injured area

Numbness

Seek follow-up treatment for these serious conditions at Coastal Empire Orthopedics. If you have a nagging soreness, aches, or consistent pain in a joint or muscle, or if you find your performance, range of motion, or energy decreasing, contact Coastal Empire Orthopedics.

What treatments do sports medicine specialists offer?

In most cases, sports injuries do not require surgery. Typical treatments may include:

Bracing and casting

Pain medications

Cortisone injections

Physical therapy

In cases where soft tissue is torn or bones are broken, surgery is sometimes necessary. The team at Coastal Empire Orthopedics can diagnose and offer treatment options that are best for you.

Dr. Shults and his team can also offer tips that help you prevent a serious injury. If you are an athlete, you can benefit from consulting a sports medicine specialist even when an issue seems relatively minor.

To learn more about the sports medicine services offered by Coastal Empire Orthopedics, call the office or book an appointment online.

