SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (WTOC) - Music is life, that’s why our hearts have beats and one choir teacher is hoping her students have huge hearts while making beautiful music together.

Meet this week’s WTOC Top Teacher Krystin Kicklighter.

This choir class is taking their direction from their teacher, Krystin Kicklighter at Effingham County Middle School.

Kicklighter says she’s always had a love for children and a love for music.

“This is really what I want to do. I just love the end goal and seeing how the puzzle pieces all go together to create that final performance,” Kickligher said.

“She is an amazing teacher, she’ll make sure she does everything you are supposed to,” Taylor Barnes, Student said.

Kicklighter says unlike other subjects in school, her tests in choir become very public performances on stage and hopes her class builds confidence for these students.

“They make friends with one another; I have people from all walks of life. I have the hard-core theater, athletes, artists and I think it’s really cool to come together for one common goal to sing music,” Kickligher said.

Kicklighter says overall she just wants her students to enjoy her class and be good, kindhearted people.

“Take the time to build relationships, you never know who may be in your class, and who absolutely might need you, because you might be that person, and just have fun and make beautiful music,” Kicklighter said.

