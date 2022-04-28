Affordable housing, nighttime issues on Savannah City Council’s agenda Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The city of Savannah is exploring some new options to address nighttime-related issues in the city – like public safety.

Today’s discussion comes on the heels of four shootings in the city of Savannah over the past week.

Tonight, during their council meeting at 6:30 p.m. – council will consider bringing in a third party to conduct a study of the night time assessment of the city.

The contract would cost the city around $80,000 and would last about one year.

During that time, the non-profit, Responsible Hospitality Institute, would lead Savannah through a sociable city assessment process and eventually develop a night management program.

The study is designed to help residents, businesses and government officials join together in breaking down political, social, and economic barriers to keep the city safe.

“The fact is that we are a 24 hour city and our city is different at night and on weekends than it is during the day and I think we have to recognize that and essentially we are looking for a study to help us determine the best way to create a nighttime government so to speak,” said Savannah Mayor Van Johnson.

The mayor says this would not just be for downtown but city-wide.

Another big topic tonight will be affordable housing. This time – a big decision in funding the development of 42 affordable apartments in downtown Savannah.

Council will decide if they will approve a more than $1.25 million loan from Savannah Affordable Housing Fund that could be a crucial part in getting the remaining funds for the project.

The building would be on the old code compliance location that burned down on Drayton Street.

The city is applying for funding through the state’s competitive housing tax credit program. As a part of the application – there is a scoring system – they can boost their score by getting the loan approved by the city council today.

If their application gets selected by the state – the tax credits they receive would pay for the remaining amount of the 13 million dollar project.

The affordable housing unit would be located at 1700 Drayton Street and would have 42 apartments with rent costing around $600 to $1400 for one, two and three bedroom apartments.

“We receive calls on a regular basis with individuals looking for housing where they can commute to downtown or even to get around in the city and unfortunately there is not a lot of housing stock, affordable housing stock in our community,” said Anita Smith-Dixon, Community Housing Services Agency.

To boost their score even more, the city will also be asking council to approve the Thomas Square Neighborhood Revitalization Plan, which is where these new apartments would be located.

If everything gets approved tonight, they will submit the application next month. If this project gets selected, construction could begin next year.

During their workshop session, council will get an update on traffic calming, some possible T-SPLOST projects and an update on vision zero to make the roads safer.

