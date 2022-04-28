Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Amber Alert canceled, 4-year-old in Georgia found safe

An Amber Alert has been canceled in Georgia for a missing 4-year-old, after police said she was...
An Amber Alert has been canceled in Georgia for a missing 4-year-old, after police said she was found safe.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNELLVILLE, Ga. (Gray News) - A missing 4-year-old girl in Georgia has been found safe and a suspect is in custody, police said Thursday.

The Levi’s Call, Georgia’s Amber Alert, has been canceled for Valery Molina.

Police said she was abducted by Alfred Molina. Snellville police posted to Facebook that she was safe soon after the alert went out.

Anyone with additional information can contact Snellville police at 404-731-2713 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify victim killed on Bay Street Sunday as European visitor
Police identify victim killed on Bay Street Sunday as European visitor
Tourism leader weighs in on deadly weekend in downtown Savannah
Tourism leader weighs in on deadly weekend in downtown Savannah
Georgia Governor Republican Primary Debate
WTOC hosts Georgia Governor Republican Primary debate
Guns
A new law could make tougher penalties for convicted felons that have guns
West 37th Street is closed due to an overturned vehicle
No one injured after vehicle overturns on W. 37th St.

Latest News

Chatham County police, marine patrol warn of fines for those wanting to dive off bridges
Chatham County police, marine patrol warn of fines for those wanting to dive off bridges
FILE - A pedestrian walks past the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in New York.
Tech stocks sink again, Nasdaq has worst month since 2008
Clifton Blackwell, 64, was found guilty Thursday of first-degree reckless injury, with a...
Man convicted of throwing acid in man’s face during racist attack, jury decides
Diaper giveaway happening this weekend in Hinesville
Diaper giveaway happening this weekend in Hinesville
Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger testifies on his own behalf during day three of his...
Former Idaho lawmaker found guilty of raping intern