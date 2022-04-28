Beaufort County discusses impact fees

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Lowcountry leaders say recent troubles in Beaufort County are taking a turn for the better.

Impact fees are complicated and have been the center of conversations for months in Beaufort County to simplify it for you, the issue revolves around how to pay now for growth in the future.

Essentially, fees from construction projects related to population growth get used on things like EMS or parks.

The sticking point is which parts of those fees should be the responsibility of the individual towns or the county.

“Since 2020 we’ve been in discussions with municipalities around the county in order to adopt intergovernmental agreements that would allow them to collect these fees,” Chris Ophardt, Public Information Officer said.

He’s saying talks between the county and its towns and cities had some tough points.

The mayor of one of those town, says a lot of the troubles were solved last week at a meeting with everyone involved.

“I’m excited for what came from that meeting that we’ll all discuss with our council,” Mayor Lisa Sulka said.

Those discussions will decide what an intergovernmental agreement will look like, and the county postponed the deadline for that a few months.

“We believe by June 13th we’ll be able to have agreements with all municipalities to move forward with the new impact fee plan.”

That’d be a welcome site for all those involved.

“We’re all about impact fees, I don’t know anyone who is against them when you see what’s been built by them.”

As conversations within the municipalities and between the municipalities and the county progress we’ll be sure to keep you updated.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.