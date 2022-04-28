Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Biden going to SKorea, Japan in May to discuss China, NKorea

President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines...
President Joe Biden walks to speak to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Des Moines International Airport, in Des Moines Iowa, Tuesday, April 12, 2022, en route to Washington.(Carolyn Kaster | AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:19 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel next month to South Korea and Japan, his first trip to Asia since taking office last year, to consult with allies on growing threats from China and North Korea.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki announced the May 20-24 trip Wednesday. Both allies host significant U.S. military contingents, and the trip comes as North Korea has escalated its nuclear missile testing and China has grown more assertive in the region.

Biden will meet separately with newly elected President Yoon Suk Yeol of the Republic of Korea and Prime Minister Kishida Fumio of Japan, Psaki said.

In Tokyo, Biden will also meet with the so-called “Quad” — which also includes Australia, Japan and India — as they aim to forge stronger partnerships to contain China in the Indo-Pacific.

It will be Biden’s fourth foreign trip as president. He traveled to Poland and Belgium in March following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify victim killed on Bay Street Sunday as European visitor
Police identify victim killed on Bay Street Sunday as European visitor
‘Happy beyond belief’, Neighbors react to Historic Savannah closing on Virginia Jackson Kiah...
‘Happy beyond belief’, Neighbors react to Historic Savannah closing on Virginia Jackson Kiah House
One dead and two injured in two unrelated Sunday morning shootings
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating shooting in 700 block of W. 44th St.
Guns
A new law could make tougher penalties for convicted felons that have guns

Latest News

THE News at 11
New welcome center coming to the I-95 exit towards Darien
THE News at 11
Port Wentworth swears in new city manager
THE News at 11
Member of British Navy tours artifacts found in the Savannah River
Steve Davis
Port Wentworth swears in new city manager
Savannah City Council to consider exploring night management plan
Savannah City Council approves payment for night management program