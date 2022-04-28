Chatham County prepares for hurricane season

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County is no stranger to Hurricanes and tropical storms. The CEMA director says the Colorado State University forecast shows another above average hurricane season. They’re forecasting 19 named storms, nine hurricanes and four major hurricanes across the Atlantic Basin, so they’re gearing up Chatham County residents early.

“Well, hurricane’s are one of our biggest weather threats.”

Once considered a hurricane, the county felt impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa just last year.

To get everyone prepared for this season, emergency services is pushing out social media messages for each day of the week beginning on Sunday.

The topics will cover a number of topics that can save lives.

They hope by sharing these tips like how to determine your risk, develop an evacuation plan, get disaster supplies and prepare your home will put hurricane safety on your radar.

CEMA Director Dennis Jones says it only takes one hurricane to shake up our lives.

“It certainly causes a lot of disruption and a lot of damage if it were to impact Chatham County, so it’s a huge economic threat as well, so we want to make sure that everybody is as prepared as possible which is why we take this week to really inform our citizens and our business partners about some of threats associated with a hurricane.”

Jones also adding it’s important to know the three evacuation zones in a case a dangerous storm heads our way

“Our evacuation zones are based on that water threat. We want to get people away from the water, so that’s how our evacuation zones are structured in Chatham County.”

More details will be shared on their Facebook and Twitter.

