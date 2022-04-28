Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

DA: Couple guilty of using fake vaccine cards to enter sporting event

Authorities say a New York couple plead guilty to using fake vaccine cards to enter a stadium...
Authorities say a New York couple plead guilty to using fake vaccine cards to enter a stadium during an NFL game.(zimmytws's Images via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (Gray News) - Authorities in New York report a couple has pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct charges after they used false vaccine cards to attend a sporting event earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Michael Naab, 34, and Amber Naab, 37, were also ordered to perform 100 hours of community service and to pay a $125 fine plus a $125 surcharge, according to Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn.

A case was brought against the couple after officials said they presented falsified COVID-19 vaccination cards to attend a Buffalo Bills game knowingly in violation of the vaccination policy at Highmark Stadium on Jan. 15.

As part of the plea, the two are prohibited from attending any Bills games at the current stadium or purchasing season tickets in their names.

The district attorney commended the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Erie County Department of Health, New York State Department of Health and the Buffalo Bills for their work in the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify victim killed on Bay Street Sunday as European visitor
Police identify victim killed on Bay Street Sunday as European visitor
‘Happy beyond belief’, Neighbors react to Historic Savannah closing on Virginia Jackson Kiah...
‘Happy beyond belief’, Neighbors react to Historic Savannah closing on Virginia Jackson Kiah House
One dead and two injured in two unrelated Sunday morning shootings
Police lights
Savannah Police investigating shooting in 700 block of W. 44th St.
Guns
A new law could make tougher penalties for convicted felons that have guns

Latest News

THE News at 11
New welcome center coming to the I-95 exit towards Darien
THE News at 11
Port Wentworth swears in new city manager
THE News at 11
Member of British Navy tours artifacts found in the Savannah River
Steve Davis
Port Wentworth swears in new city manager
Savannah City Council to consider exploring night management plan
Savannah City Council approves payment for night management program