STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A big project has been finalized at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro.

Georgia Southern will soon have a new convocation center.

The center will be named in honor of the late Senator Jack Hill and his wife Ruth Ann Hill.

University leaders say it will be the first major project in the expansion known as South Campus.

The proposed Jack and Ruth Ann Hill Convocation center will cost roughly $60 million dollars.

They’ve designed it to include classrooms and space for health classes as well as be the home of Eagle basketball teams.

It will replace Hanner Fieldhouse built in the late 1960′s.

“Hanner will still be able to be used. But the official seating in there according to the fire marshal for an athletic event like a basketball game is around 3,000. We’ll be able to put 5,000 spectators in this new facility,” John Lester, GSU Vice President said.

The announcement has many in Eagle Nation disappointed. Plenty voiced their displeasure on social media.

Tweets included “I expected more seating capacity.” “Why isn’t a university our size getting the type of facility we need?” One called it “Hanner 1.2″.

They plan for a groundbreaking late next month.

