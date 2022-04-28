Sky Cams
Hilton Head Island begins new program to keep beaches clean

By Tyler Manion
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT
HILTON HEAD, Sc. (WTOC) - Peak tourist season is officially underway on Hilton Head, but this year the beach entryways will look a little different to the millions of visitors who make the trip to the island.

“Kind of combining two programs together so we did adopt a basket, where we encourage people to go to the beach, grab a basket, pick up trash or at least bring your trash back with you,” said Marc Robson, the Beach Operation Manager for Hilton Head Island.

These green baskets are now available at the entryways to most beaches on the island. It’s a project the town hopes will involve the youngest visitors.

“If we can start younger with the kids they seem to be more eco-conscious.”

Across the street at Coligny plaza, the FISH restaurant is pushing that same message. They’ve got buckets though, and children have an opportunity to trade a bucket of beach trash for a free meal.

“The kids have fun doing it and they come and they get a free meal when they bring their bucket back,” said Anna Pufal, the general manager of FISH Coastal Seafood.

That program is just a few days old but the restaurant tells me they’ve already had a kid take advantage of it for some free food. Almost everyone that vacations out here will tell you this is a pretty clean beach in general, but the town wants it to be spotless… especially as we enter sea turtle season.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

