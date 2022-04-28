Historic Cottage to be preserved on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - “This is a vital piece of Tybee’s history,” said Sarah Jones, the executive director of the Tybee Island Historical Society.

One of the only cottages of its type left on the island...

“This one is what a cottage on Tybee would’ve looked like in 1901 down to the setting it sits in.”

And it sits on the property of 708 Butler Avenue.

“It is the last piece of property that goes from Butler to the dunes.”

The oceanfront property will soon be turned into a subdivision of single-family homes. The cottage is one of 10 that’ll be on the private drive.

“We were able to get something put in place so that we could protect this property in perpetuity.”

Sarah Jones is the Executive Director of Tybee’s Historical Society. She says this façade easement ensures that the developer, Chris Koncul, can never tear it down or alter the exterior in any way. Unless with approval from the Historic Savannah Foundation.

“It’s a true partnership between Tybee Island Historical Society and the Historic Savannah Foundation. It’s the first of its kind between us.”

And it’s the first façade easement for any property on the island. Jones says this easement also preserves the flooring in the home. Everything else inside can be changed by the developer.

“While we would’ve loved to see the entire interior preserved, we do understand that houses have to be livable.”

Jones says there is one stipulation included in the easement. She says these stairs can be changed if, for example, they’re in the way of the road that’ll cut through the property or in the way of other development. Jones says this could be the first of many façade easements on the island.

“We hope there are a lot in the future. We hope this is the beginning of something big.”

Jones says the current owner of the cottage is in the process of selling it to Chris Koncul Construction. He will then be able to sell it to a buyer who’s content with what the home looks like on the outside. Jones says once all of the paperwork is filed, which she says will be soon, Koncul can start applying for permits.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.