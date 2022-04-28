McIntosh County assumes responsibility for EMS services

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In February, McIntosh County’s contract with their EMS provider was set to expire. This forced the county to come up with another solution.

There are one of two ambulances now entirely run by McIntosh County. The county was forced to assume responsibility for their own EMS operations after their contract with Grady EMS, an Atlanta based company, expired.

County EMS operations are fully set up ahead of schedule, as the Grady EMS contract did not expire until August. Grady had served the area since 2019.

“We made it through all of the state processes through DPH to be a licensed EMS provider here in McIntosh County,” said Franklin Wallace, the McIntosh County EMS Director.

McIntosh County EMS leaders say they have been fully operational since April 12th and since then, they’ve responded to 80 calls.

“We have been able to manage the process without reaching to outside counties for help to come in. We’ve been able to handle everything in house, inside the county, with our ambulances.”

Wallace says the new team has adequate, but minimal staffing of six paramedics, six EMTs, three part time paramedics, and five part time EMTs. The new department was made possible by $450,000 the county commission set aside for the rest of this fiscal year.

“We’ve got a good crew working with us. Almost all of our paramedics and EMTs are seasoned people, in other words they’ve got some time.”

Wallace says he’s already received thank-you letters from patients they’ve served this month.

