Memorial Health doctors say there aren’t enough organ donors

By Camille Syed
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Flags are planted in the ground for all those who donated organs in 2021 at Memorial Health. It’s their way of saying thank you and spreading awareness.

“There are not enough organs right now for people who need them.”

While the nation still needs more donors, Memorial Health staff acknowledged the 36 people who donated their organs with painted rocks and flags. Because of these donors, 111 organs made it to patients in need.

At the hospital, people can have up to four organs donated while some other places only allow two to be given, according to the Chief of Trauma Dr. James Dunne.

He says most patients needing organs are younger than 44, with trauma related injuries.

“Organ donation is a thing and it’s really, really important and the time to make that decision is not when the patient is in the hospital or the event has already occurred,” Dr. Dunne said.

“You really need to give some thought to it, so now is a great time to consider that option to donate organs and eventually save lives is what your doing as an individual.”

He said the decision starts with the individual, but it’s a decision that could give life to others.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

