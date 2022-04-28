Sky Cams
New addition to Bulloch Academy

By Dal Cannady
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:45 PM EDT
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at Bulloch Academy in Statesboro have a new addition to their campus that replaces some of their original buildings and prepares for their future.

Administrators and parent leaders at Bulloch Academy call this Cornerstone Building their most ambitious project since they opened the school 50 years ago.

They officially dedicated the building this afternoon. Organizers recalled starting the fundraiser in 2018 for the $6 million project. It included the new building as well as renovations to the lower school and gymnasium. School leaders say it’s part of offering a quality education to a growing student body.

Headmaster Leisa Houghton said, “this Cornerstone Building increased our campus footprint by about 30 percent. We’re expected to start the new school year this Fall with over 700 students.”

The school’s next project will be renovating and expanding for their middle and high school grades.

