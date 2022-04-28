New walkways added to beaches on Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - There are some recent changes to the beaches of Hilton Head that many seem to be happy with. Specifically, the town extended the walkways onto the sand, more than doubling them in size and making the beaches more ADA accessible.

“Every beach park this year we have re-done, or gotten new, or made better,” said Marc Robson, Beach Operation Manager on Hilton Head Island.

These paths went from 5 to 10 feet wide and now go down closer to the ocean. A change some visitors say was needed.

“It used to be really hard, because you didn’t have the boardwalk where you had the stuff going over the sand so you had to drag the strollers, drag the wagons and everything would sink,” said Mandy Kramer who is visiting the island.

The town’s beach operations manager says the change has gotten great feedback.

“The ADA people love it… the bikes, the strollers, the moms, the beach wagons… we’ve had nothing but positive.”

Moms like this one, backing that up.

“Today it was a lot easier. With the stuff that they put in you can get all your stuff down to the hard sand and from here it’s easy peasy.”

