Ohio officer pulled from duty after woman killed in hit-and-run

Police say the car involved in the hit-and-run belongs to the officer, but it's unclear if or how he was involved. (WSYX, FAMILY PHOTOS, CNN)
By WSYX Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 1:57 AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) - An Ohio police officer has been relieved of duty pending an investigation into a deadly hit and run. The victim’s family says they’ve been left desperate for answers about the incident from police.

Naimo Abdirahman, 26, was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in the early morning of April 20 in Columbus, Ohio. Her family is desperate for answers and for transparency from police.

“It’s definitely been, kind of like, a shock factor for all of us and our entire family,” said Abdirahman’s cousin, Samira Shire. “And post what had happened, what’s been harder after that is just not having answers.”

Naimo Abdirahman, 26, was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in the early morning of April 20 in Columbus, Ohio. Her family is desperate for answers and for transparency from police.(Source: Family photos, WSYX via CNN)

The family says police didn’t identify Abdirahman or notify them until days after the accident, leaving them frustrated, upset and confused.

Police say there was a lag time because they could not identify the victim. But according to family, the coroner’s office reached out to them early Friday.

“It’s honestly just very disappointing,” Shire said. “We’re hoping that, following this, having more transparency with exactly what had happened and the details of that but also why that information was withheld, so that doesn’t happen to anyone else in the future.”

Columbus Police Officer Demetris Ortega has been connected to the accident and has been relieved of duty pending the investigation. Police say the car involved in the hit-and-run, a 2022 Kia Sorento, belongs to Ortega, and they were able to trace it back to him because of a tip from a caller.

Police have not said if or how Ortega was involved in the accident.

Witnesses say a female was driving the car, and a male passenger briefly got out after the accident to check on Abdirahman before the two left the scene.

“We don’t know who was driving that car right now. We know that there was possibly a male and a female from witness statements. This investigation is extremely early for us to make that determination,” said Assistant Chief Greg Bodker with Columbus Police.

No suspects have been named in the case, and no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2022 WSYX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

