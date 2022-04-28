Reading to remember: Holocaust Remembrance Day at the JEA

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This day, a solemn reminder.

“Today (Thursday) is Yom HaShoah, it’s Holocaust Remembrance Day,” said Jewish Educational Alliance C.O.O. Jamie Richman.

A reminder of the lives lost.

“To remember six million is hard to comprehend. The idea of six million is a very big number,” Richman says.

So, at the Jewish Educational Alliance they started with one, then another and another

The names of children killed during the Holocaust read aloud for nine and a half hours straight.

The readers, “they are community members; they are those who feel it is important to remember the Holocaust and to remember ‘never again,’” said Richman. “They want to do the Mizpah, the good deed, of reading their names and remembering those who perished in the Holocaust.”

Reading and reflecting on the pain of the past in hope of insuring it isn’t repeated.

“When we talk about the Holocaust we always say, ‘never again.’ But when I pulled out the list of children’s names that we read to put on the podium this morning half of the page were children from Ukraine. So, that makes it really relevant for what is going on in the world now,” says Richman.

So, we remember those lost, maybe not simply because they’re gone, but because it’s their memory that motivates us to keep pushing for a better tomorrow.

“Hate is still real and still going on now for all different types of people. It’s not just about remembering the Holocaust but making the world a better place and stopping hate all together,” Richman said.

They continued reading names Thursday at the JEA until 6:30 p.m. when they held a rededicating ceremony for the Holocaust Memorial.

Then at 7 p.m. there was a commemoration inside their auditorium.

