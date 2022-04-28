Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Reading to remember: Holocaust Remembrance Day at the JEA

Jewish Educational Alliance read names of children killed during the Holocaust
By Sam Bauman
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This day, a solemn reminder.

“Today (Thursday) is Yom HaShoah, it’s Holocaust Remembrance Day,” said Jewish Educational Alliance C.O.O. Jamie Richman.

A reminder of the lives lost.

“To remember six million is hard to comprehend. The idea of six million is a very big number,” Richman says.

So, at the Jewish Educational Alliance they started with one, then another and another

The names of children killed during the Holocaust read aloud for nine and a half hours straight.

The readers, “they are community members; they are those who feel it is important to remember the Holocaust and to remember ‘never again,’” said Richman. “They want to do the Mizpah, the good deed, of reading their names and remembering those who perished in the Holocaust.”

Reading and reflecting on the pain of the past in hope of insuring it isn’t repeated.

“When we talk about the Holocaust we always say, ‘never again.’ But when I pulled out the list of children’s names that we read to put on the podium this morning half of the page were children from Ukraine. So, that makes it really relevant for what is going on in the world now,” says Richman.

So, we remember those lost, maybe not simply because they’re gone, but because it’s their memory that motivates us to keep pushing for a better tomorrow.

“Hate is still real and still going on now for all different types of people. It’s not just about remembering the Holocaust but making the world a better place and stopping hate all together,” Richman said.

They continued reading names Thursday at the JEA until 6:30 p.m. when they held a rededicating ceremony for the Holocaust Memorial.

Then at 7 p.m. there was a commemoration inside their auditorium.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identify victim killed on Bay Street Sunday as European visitor
Police identify victim killed on Bay Street Sunday as European visitor
Tourism leader weighs in on deadly weekend in downtown Savannah
Tourism leader weighs in on deadly weekend in downtown Savannah
Georgia Governor Republican Primary Debate
WTOC hosts Georgia Governor Republican Primary debate
Guns
A new law could make tougher penalties for convicted felons that have guns
West 37th Street is closed due to an overturned vehicle
No one injured after vehicle overturns on W. 37th St.

Latest News

Spring Fling returns to Richmond Hill
Spring Fling returns to Richmond Hill
THE News at 6
Tollbooths being removed along the entryway to Hilton Head Island
THE News at 6
Savannah, Pooler Fire conduct joint training, familiarization exercises
THE News at 6
Former SCCPSS Interim Assistant Principal pleads guilty to oxycodone distribution offenses
THE News at 6
New electric vehicle charging stations on Tybee Island