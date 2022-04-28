Savannah Jewish Educational Alliance honoring lives lost on Holocaust Remembrance Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday is Yom Hashoah, also known as Holocaust Remembrance Day.

This is a time to remember the millions of Jewish people who died during the Holocaust.

The Savannah Jewish Educational Alliance will observe this holiday with the reading of names and a community commemoration.

The names of the children who perished in the Holocaust will be read from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the JEA lobby.

At 7 p.m. there will be remarks from Savannah rabbis, lighting of the memorial candles, and a keynote speech.

You can find more information on their website.

