Spring temperatures again on Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday will be cooler with morning temperatures in the low 50s. Some inland communities could even briefly drop into the upper 40s!

Good morning! We are waking up to temperatures 10 to 15 degrees lower than yesterday! pic.twitter.com/VuMIQXPxJ3 — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) April 28, 2022

We’ll warm up to the mid 70s by lunchtime with highs near 80 degrees. There will once again be a northeasterly breeze around 10 miles per hour keeping us comfortable.

Thursday Tybee Tides: 7.6′ 7:14AM I 0.4′ 1:29PM I 8.2′ 7:31PM

After a cool start to the day, this afternoon will be nice with highs in the upper 70s! pic.twitter.com/GhwQbSUG2l — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) April 28, 2022

Dry weather continues Friday with morning lows in the mid to upper 50s and afternoon highs near 80 degrees. If you have evening plans on Friday, the weather looks great with temperatures in the 70s after sunset.

This coming weekend looks nice, with morning lows in the lower 60s along with highs in the lower 80s on Saturday and mid to upper 80s on Sunday. There is only a slight chance of rain during the afternoon due to the sea breeze along with a front that could stall across the areas. Overall, it will be another great weekend for outdoor plans.

If you are wanting to hit the beaches, afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with a southerly breeze around 10 miles per hour, along with slight afternoon rain chances. A low-end rain chance continues into Monday.

Next week looks warm with highs in the upper 80s and perhaps even 90 degrees for a few inland communities occurring on Tuesday or Wednesday afternoon.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.