Tourism leader weighs in on deadly weekend in downtown Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is hearing from tourism leaders in Savannah after a visitor was killed over the weekend downtown.

Savannah Police say 27-year-old Benjamin Tucker was visiting from England when he was shot on West Bay Street early Sunday morning.

Police arrested 28-year-old Georgiamae Lawrence who is now charged with murder.

Today we heard how the city, police and tourism industry are coming together in response to the deadly incident.

During a soccer match in Liverpool, England yesterday, Savannah was in the spotlight, as a sportscaster acknowledged fans honoring the victim in Sunday’s deadly shooting at Bay Street and MLK Junior Boulevard.

WTOC asked the president and CEO of the Tourism Leadership Council how a crime like this, highlighted on an international platform, could affect Savannah and the city’s tourism industry.

“Obviously a national story like this, were it to become one, would have negative ramifications. However, at the same time, I think it’s important that all of us...certainly including our organization and the industry...wait for the final details to be released,” said Michael Owens.

Owens did say Chief Roy Minter reached out to him shortly after the fatal shooting to let him know what had happened, and says the Chief has always been quick to communicate with the TLC anytime something like Sunday’s incident happens downtown.

Owens said, “We have been in constant communication with the city, with the police department. And like always our industry, the mayor, the city manager and the police department...we’re in lock-step and laser-focused on public safety. Whether that be a visitor or a resident, the most important thing that we can look at as a community is public safety for ourselves, our neighbors and our visitors.”

Details of what led up to the deadly shooting Sunday Morning have not been released.

