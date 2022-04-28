Tybee Island Maritime Academy celebrates ‘Georgia Cities Week’

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Students at Tybee Island Maritime Academy have spent the week celebrating ‘Georgia Cities Week’ by partnering with the city through various activities.

This year’s theme is ‘Shaping the Future.’ The hope is to inspire the next generation of mayors, council members and city staff.

Throughout the week the students are learning about how Tybee’s city government works by participating in a scavenger hunt, essay contest and coloring contest. Teacher Joel Clackum says the students are learning things like how to find a list of the city’s ordinances and the process of getting a business license.

He says it gives the students a voice because their ideas will actually be submitted and reviewed by the city leaders. Clackum says it’s really fun to hear the ideas they’d have for the city if they were the mayor.

“The kids came up with all kinds of different things from bringing in a go-kart track and water parks to really addressing parking, traffic and litter issues on the island.”

Clackum says the students have the chance to win prizes to local businesses and appear at city council on May 12.

