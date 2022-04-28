Unique Design X Collectible Design Fair returns

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kehoe Ironworks Building at Trustee’s Garden is busy with the return of “Unique Design X.”

This is not your typical art show. In fact, it’s not an art show because these amazing works aren’t just to be admired but are designed to be used.

The Unique Design X Collectible Design Fair is back in Savannah for a second year.

Featuring 19 artists and designers from 14 countries and eight galleries around the world.

While this group has put on international shows in Shanghai, Paris, Moscow, and Miami, Savannah is a homecoming show for Morgan Morris, the founder and CEO of Unique Design X.

The show features three experiences. Indoors, “A New Space Age” features these unique designs. Outdoor, the Skate-able Object Park is a park designed by a British Nigerian artist.

If you want to learn more about the designs and fully immerse yourself in this world, an in-person and livestream forum is happening on Saturday.

Unique Design X will be open through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

General admission is $20 and it’s $10 for students and seniors. A portion of the proceeds will benefit Tony Hawk’s Skatepark Project and two local nonprofit organizations: Urban Hope and Greenbriar Children’s Center.

