Windsor Forest’s Mike Cabellero wins 69th Ashley Dearing Award

Windsor Forest High School senior 3-sport athlete Mike Cabellero wins the 69th Ashley Dearing Award.
Windsor Forest's Mike Cabellero on his signing day
Windsor Forest's Mike Cabellero on his signing day(WTOC-TV)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:37 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Windsor Forest High School senior three-sport stand-out Mike Cabellero wins the 69th Ashley Dearing Award.

Cabellero was the starting running back for the football team that made the state playoffs, and in his senior season, he had 183 rushes for 1,023 yards and seven touchdowns, along with 10 catches for 104 receiving yards. He was also the starting point guard on the Knights basketball team that made the state finals, averaging 12 points per game. Cabellero is also a starting defender for the Windsor Forest soccer team.

He has signed to play football at Webber International University on scholarship.

The annual award is named after the late Ashley Dearing, a former Savannah auto dealer and strong supporter of local high school sports. The award is given to a high school male athlete in Savannah who attends a private or public school in Chatham County and plays varsity football, basketball, and a spring sport during the school year.

