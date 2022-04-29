Abbie DeLoach Foundation awards 29 scholarships

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Abbie DeLoach foundation awarded 29 scholarships today, to student athletes across our area.

That happened at an event over at the Savannah Golf Club.

The foundation awards scholarships to students who show a commitment to excellence in academics, athletics and service work... things Abbie exemplified.

Abbie was killed 7 years ago by a distracted driver.

Her family started the foundation in her honor... to carry-on her vibrant, positive legacy.

“I lost a child, somebody that obviously can’t be replaced. But, I’ve gained 29 into my family, with the selection of the class of 21 and 22. So it’s a win-win situation,” said Jimmy DeLoach.

The family says the Abbie DeLoach Foundation has presented over $1.2 million in scholarships since Abbie’s death in 2015.

