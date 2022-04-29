Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids
Advertisement

Abbie DeLoach Foundation awards 29 scholarships

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Abbie DeLoach foundation awarded 29 scholarships today, to student athletes across our area.

That happened at an event over at the Savannah Golf Club.

The foundation awards scholarships to students who show a commitment to excellence in academics, athletics and service work... things Abbie exemplified.

Abbie was killed 7 years ago by a distracted driver.

Her family started the foundation in her honor... to carry-on her vibrant, positive legacy.

“I lost a child, somebody that obviously can’t be replaced. But, I’ve gained 29 into my family, with the selection of the class of 21 and 22. So it’s a win-win situation,” said Jimmy DeLoach.

The family says the Abbie DeLoach Foundation has presented over $1.2 million in scholarships since Abbie’s death in 2015.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian killed in hit and run on US-17 and Buckhalter Road
Pedestrian killed in hit and run on US-17 and Buckhalter Road
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday morning in the...
SCHP investigates fatal early morning crash on US 21 in Beaufort Co.
Former Long County and Georgia Tech football stand-out Tariq Carpenter on his draft night
Two local players taken in the NFL Draft
1 person dead after fatal wreck Saturday
Former SCCPSS Interim Assistant Principal pleads guilty to oxycodone distribution offenses

Latest News

SCCPSS annual Books, Blankets and Family
Community comes out for annual Books, Blankets, and Family Fun
Foreign exchange students in Savannah help raise money for Ukraine
Foreign exchange students in Savannah help raise money for Ukraine
Authorities are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night in Hickory.
Two injured after shooting in Screven County
Man dies following a motorcycle wreck in Wayne County
Man dies following a motorcycle wreck in Wayne County
THE News at 11 Saturday
Two local players taken in the NFL Draft