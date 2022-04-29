Another beautiful day is on tap!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a comfortable start to our Friday morning with temperatures in the low to mid 50s at daybreak.

Happy Friday! It's a clear and cool start to our day away from the coastline. pic.twitter.com/frbVjqLVyZ — WTOC Weather (@WTOCFirstAlert) April 29, 2022

Temperatures warm to the mid 70s by lunchtime under mostly sunny skies. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s away from the coast with a southeasterly breeze of 10 to 15 miles per hour. If you have evening plans on Friday, the weather looks great with temperatures in the 70s after sunset.

Friday Tybee Tides: 7.7′ 7:58AM I 0.4′ 2:12PM I 8.5′ 8:14PM

Warmth builds in over the next week as above-average temperatures settle in. pic.twitter.com/YIZggYTP9O — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) April 29, 2022

This coming weekend looks nice, with morning lows in the lower 60s along with highs in the lower 80s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday. There is only a slight chance of rain during the afternoon due to the sea breeze Overall, it will be another great weekend for outdoor plans.

If you are wanting to hit the beaches, afternoon highs will be in the mid to upper 70s with a southerly breeze around 10 to 15 miles per hour, along with slight afternoon rain chances. A low-end rain chance continues into Monday.

Next week looks warm with highs in the upper 80s and perhaps even 90 degrees for a few inland communities occurring on Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances are limited to the afternoon into the evening.

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

