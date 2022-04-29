Sky Cams
Arrest made in deadly shooting on Congress Street

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police have made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened on Congress and Drayton streets on February 6th.

Police have arrested 19 year old Diego Gonzales.

According to Savannah Police, Gonzales was taken into custody on a warrant for murder during a traffic stop in Jasper County yesterday.

He now awaits extradition.

On February 6th, officers say around 3 a.m. they were patrolling the area of Congress and Whitaker streets when they heard gunfire.

Police then located Markieth Wright with a life-threatening gunshot wound at the corner of Congress and Drayton streets.

Wright was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

