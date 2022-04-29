Chatham County police, marine patrol warn of fines for those who dive off bridges

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police have a warning for some people who are looking to take a dive off the Causton Bluff bridge.

The owner of a house right next to the Causton Bluff Bridge saw two kids jumping off the bridge and marine patrol says there are several reasons why that’s not safe.

“It’s very dangerous, it’s also against the law.”

The person living next to the bridge says they did jump and she’s seen this happen multiple times.

Chatham County Marine Patrol will be patrolling the area and handing out tickets to anyone trying to take that dive.

Sergeant Daniel Walker says it’s mainly young people committing the crime. He says it’s dangerous because the bridge could let up or a boat could be coming from the opposite direction. But those are just a few reasons.

“It seems to be getting more prominent, more daring. They’re just not taking into consideration the safety of the issue and the fact that they can’t see the oncoming traffic when they’re in the position that they were. Not to mention the depths of the water, things in the water just under the water surface. We have logs floating under the water surface all over the city of Savannah and Chatham County.”

Sergeant Walker says that fine can be over $90.

